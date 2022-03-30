Teens Can Now Apply For The Durham YouthWorks Program

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Durham teens and young adults who want to participate in paid, work-based learning experiences this summer can now apply to participate in the 2022 Durham YouthWorks Program.

The program works in partnership with local employers to develop a talent pipeline of emerging employees. This year’s program will offer career exploration for 14-15 year olds, career pathways discovery for 16-18 year olds, and a ready-for-work program for 18-24 year olds with local employers in Durham’s top employment sectors.

This program includes paid, four-week sessions to help prepare participants for jobs and careers through project-based work experiences. Each session will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will receive a $800 stipend for completing the entire program. Youth participants do not need previous work experience to participate. Durham employer partners will also be directly recruiting 18 to 24-year-old participants into jobs, internships, apprenticeships or training.

Participants can choose to enroll in one-of-three sessions based on their age group:

· Session 1 for 18-24 year olds: May 23-June 17

· Session 2 for 16-18 year olds: July 5-July 29

· Session 3 from 14-15 year olds: July 5-July 29

To apply for this year’s program, applicants should visit the program website to complete an online application by Friday, April 15. Participants will be selected by lottery and notified in May. If participants apply after the April 15 deadline, they will still be considered if there are any available spaces left in the program.

The Durham YouthWorks Program is administered by the City of Durham Office of Economic and Workforce Development in partnership with Durham County Government, Durham Public Schools, and Durham Technical Community College.

For more information, visit the program website or contact Senior Employment Program Coordinator James Dickens with the City’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development at (919) 560-4965 ext. 15217 or by email.

