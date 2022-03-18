Wake County Public School System Is Hiring!

CLOSE
WCPSS – EARLY HIRE FAIR 2022 (register here)
March 26, 2022 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
KNIGHTDALE HIGH SCHOOL
100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale NC 27545
Fair Schedule is Virtual and/or In-Person:
8 a.m. – Doors Open
9 a.m – 1 p.m.- Fair open to all candidates
Who should attend?
Teaching Candidates
- Candidates interested in making a difference
- Candidates with a N.C. Educator’s License
- Candidates eligible for a N.C. Educator’s License or recent graduates who have completed student teaching
- Applicants who are interested in entering the profession through an alternative route (Emergency, Residency, Provisional, etc.
Information Stations:
- Routes to Teacher Licensure – Video available at WCPSS HR Licensure Booth
- Applying for your N.C. Educator’s License
- WCPSS Teacher Support Program
- Special Education Services
- WCPSS Bridges Program
- WCPSS Title I Department
- WCPSS Human Resources
Fair Format:
Principals and hiring managers from schools and select departments will be in-person and virtually to meet with candidates, review resumes and potentially conduct interviews. (REGISTER HERE)
