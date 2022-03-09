Know An Artist Who Would Like To Design A Bus Wrap?

The Town of Chapel Hill is looking for a Triangle-based artist or artist team to design a bus wrap that celebrates Pride Month this June. Local artists who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community are strongly encouraged to apply. DETAILS HERE

Apply with a concept proposal and artistic resume using the “How To” instructions below. The final design will be based on the selected artist/team proposal and stakeholder input.

The final design file must be delivered as an .ai or .eps file. We’ll print the design on vinyl and then wrap it around a Chapel Hill Transit bus.

The bus wrap will be on display for 1-2 years.

This project is part of Art + Transit, bringing life to the daily commute.

STIPEND: $2,000



DEADLINE:5 p.m. on Thursday, March 24



ELIGIBILITY: Artists must live within 40 miles of Chapel Hill and submit application materials using the directions below.

