Know An Artist Who Would Like To Design A Bus Wrap?

The Town of Chapel Hill is looking for a Triangle-based artist or artist team to design a bus wrap that celebrates Pride Month this June. Local artists who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community are strongly encouraged to apply. DETAILS HERE
Apply with a concept proposal and artistic resume using the “How To” instructions below. The final design will be based on the selected artist/team proposal and stakeholder input.
The final design file must be delivered as an .ai or .eps file. We’ll print the design on vinyl and then wrap it around a Chapel Hill Transit bus.
The bus wrap will be on display for 1-2 years.
This project is part of Art + Transit, bringing life to the daily commute.
STIPEND: $2,000
DEADLINE:5 p.m. on Thursday, March 24
ELIGIBILITY: Artists must live within 40 miles of Chapel Hill and submit application materials using the directions below.
Community Arts & Culture aims to inspire creativity and celebrate community for a better Chapel Hill. We value inclusion, experience, and understanding, and encourage proposals that reflect these values. DETAILS HERE
The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears Gucci On The 'Women's History Month' Cover Of HelloBeautiful
The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears Gucci On The 'Women's History Month' Cover Of HelloBeautiful
1. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful 1 of 7
2. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful 2 of 7
3. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful 3 of 7
4. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful 4 of 7
5. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful 5 of 7
6. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful 6 of 7
7. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful 7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark