Don’t Miss The Wake Forest Film Festival This Weekend

Mark your calendars for a cinematic tour de force! The Third Annual Wake Forest Film Festival is scheduled for Friday-Saturday, March 4-5, 2022, at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.
Entitled “A Light in the Forest,” the Wake Forest Film Festival will spotlight passionate, creative and thought-provoking movies by some of today’s most promising and accomplished local, national and international filmmakers. The two-day film showcase will engage audiences with films of all lengths and genres, including short and feature, documentary, horror, animation, and student (high school and college). Intended for both the general public and film professionals, the film festival is an opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their films in a unique location to a discerning audience.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.
6-8 pm – Block 1: Student Films
They Are Wolves
Interstate 8
Just Say Yes
You Know His Name
- échappé
Lost in the Red Snow
Ruth & Nick: a confectionery tale
8Teen
8-9:30 pm – Block 2: Student Films
Standstill
Take Care
Sideways
Not Just A Name
The Big L
Saturday, March 5
1-3:30 pm – Block 3: Documentary Shorts
A Girl Can Change the World
Short Life of Trouble: The Legend of G.B. Grayson
Becoming Black Lawyers
Pink, White & Blue
The Man of the Trees
The Roots of Lacrosse
4-5:30 pm – Block 4: Documentary Full Length
- Vinyl Nation
5:30-6:30 pm – VIP Dinner (Invitation Only)
6:30-8 pm – Block 5: Horror
Birthday Boy
Movie Night
Momma, Don’t Go
Spread Among Us
Kill the Cat
Nobodies
8-9 pm – Block 6: Animation
The Lion Herder
- Tiger Blanket
- Mundance
- Rocky Road
- Purple
- In Our Nature
- A Viral Spiral
