Don’t Miss The Wake Forest Film Festival This Weekend

Mark your calendars for a cinematic tour de force! The Third Annual Wake Forest Film Festival is scheduled for Friday-Saturday, March 4-5, 2022, at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.

Entitled “A Light in the Forest,” the Wake Forest Film Festival will spotlight passionate, creative and thought-provoking movies by some of today’s most promising and accomplished local, national and international filmmakers. The two-day film showcase will engage audiences with films of all lengths and genres, including short and feature, documentary, horror, animation, and student (high school and college). Intended for both the general public and film professionals, the film festival is an opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their films in a unique location to a discerning audience.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

6-8 pm – Block 1: Student Films

  • They Are Wolves

  • Interstate 8

  • Just Say Yes

  • You Know His Name

  • échappé

  • Lost in the Red Snow

  • Ruth & Nick: a confectionery tale

  • 8Teen

8-9:30 pm – Block 2: Student Films

  • Standstill

  • Take Care

  • Sideways

  • Not Just A Name

  • The Big L

Saturday, March 5

1-3:30 pm – Block 3: Documentary Shorts

  • A Girl Can Change the World

  • Short Life of Trouble: The Legend of G.B. Grayson

  • Becoming Black Lawyers

  • Pink, White & Blue

  • The Man of the Trees

  • The Roots of Lacrosse

4-5:30 pm – Block 4: Documentary Full Length
  • Vinyl Nation
5:30-6:30 pm – VIP Dinner (Invitation Only)
6:30-8 pm – Block 5: Horror

  • Birthday Boy

  • Movie Night

  • Momma, Don’t Go

  • Spread Among Us

  • Kill the Cat

  • Nobodies

8-9 pm – Block 6: Animation

  • The Lion Herder

  • Tiger Blanket
  • Mundance
  • Rocky Road
  • Purple
  • In Our Nature
  • A Viral Spiral

 

