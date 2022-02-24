News
Raleigh Pop-Up Shop For Women & Minority-Owned Business

For Minority-and-Women-owned businesses, this effort by Downtown Raleigh Alliance, StartUp at Wake Tech, and LM Restaurants will increase the presence, inclusion, and equity of business ownership in Downtown Raleigh. MORE DETAILS HERE

Accepting applications:

Pop-Up Shops at Martin Street is accepting applications! Download the application below as a Word document. Complete and return the application with supporting document(s) attached via email to roxannelundy@downtownraleigh.org.

  • Lease term: May 1st, 2022 – September 30th, 2022
  • One or two retail businesses will be selected
  • The deadline to apply is Friday, March 25th at 5:00pm

DOWNLOAD APPLICATION

For more information or questions, please contact:

Roxanne Lundy

Storefront Manager

Downtown Raleigh Alliance

(919) 821-6977

roxannelundy@downtownraleigh.org

CURRENT TENANT LISTING

Program overview:

Pop-Up Shops at Martin Street is a pop-up retail store program in Downtown Raleigh at 17 E Martin Street. This storefront location will be available for pop-up retail tenants looking to share an affordable retail space with other up-and-coming retailers, participate in business counseling, and experience the Downtown Raleigh market.

The goals of the program are to:

  • Provide affordable retail space in a desirable location within Downtown Raleigh to minority-and-women-owned businesses
  • Provide counseling opportunities for tenants to grow their business through StartUp at Wake Tech
  • Give tenants the opportunity for retail success in a storefront location, further boosting their confidence to sign a long-term lease within Downtown Raleigh

This is an ideal business opportunity if:

  • You have a retail business that you want to expand to a storefront location in Downtown Raleigh
  • You only need a small area to operate
  • You do not currently have a physical storefront location in Raleigh but have been considering opening one
  • You are welcoming, customer-service oriented, and willing to share space with other businesses
  • You are motivated and driven to grow your business through the counseling opportunities provided by StartUp at Wake Tech
  • You are motivated and driven to market and advertise your pop-up to generate sales and foot traffic
  • You are prepared to submit a business plan (including marketing plan and financial plan)

Location:

17 E Martin Street is positioned on a high foot traffic street within the center of Downtown Raleigh. The retail space is 1,230 square feet and boasts floor to ceiling windows for high visibility. It is surrounded by many popular restaurants, residential units, offices, and other nearby retailers.MORE DETAILS HERE

 

business , minority , Pop-Up Shop , raleigh , women

