Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

OH LORD! Black Tony Goes Against Fat Tasha In Battle Of The Sexes! [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s another round of “Battle Of The Sexes” here at the RSMS studio, and our competitors are none other than friends of the show, or foes depending on the day, Black Tony and Fat Tasha!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We put Tony and Tasha to the test to see who could get the most right in our Valentine’s Day-themed set of questions. You’ll have to tune in to find out who wins out of these two clowns, but we’re also not sure there was even a winner. Prepare to laugh!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to Black Tony and Fat Tasha go at it for “Battle Of The Sexes” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

OH LORD! Black Tony Goes Against Fat Tasha In Battle Of The Sexes! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Tucker Carlson Thinks Joe Biden Is Ignoring White…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Ciara And Russell Wilson Look Like Black Excellence…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Eve And Husband Maximillion Cooper Welcome Their First…

 2 days ago
07.26.28

Soulja Boy Drops His Own Sneaker Line, Soulja…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His…

 2 days ago
04.03.28

40 Acres And A Mule: What Are Reparations…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
5 items

GOP & Right-Wing News Outlets Falsely Claim President…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

If Anti-CRT Gov. Ron DeSantis Cares So Much…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Years Of Hard Drinking Killed ‘Friday’ Star Anthony…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close