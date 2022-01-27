Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How To Get Super Close & Personal With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [WATCH]

Foxy 107.1-104.3
It wouldn’t be wrong to describe every co-host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show as multitalented individuals, and now it looks like Special K has a great idea for how to profit off the skills of his on-air coworkers.

inspired by the personalized celebrity video messaging service Cameo, Special K appointed a specific task and cost for Rickey, Da Brat, Eva, Rock-T, Dr. Collier, Gary and even Black Tony — $50 will apparently get him to give you the perfect excuse to use on any occasion! You’ve got to hear some of these hilarious odd jobs the RSMS hosts can potentially do for you.

Laugh alongside the “News You Can’t Use” with Special K on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

How To Get Super Close & Personal With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

