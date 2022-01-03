This New Janet Documentary Trailer Has Us Counting Days Until Its Release

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A new Janet Jackson documentary that has been in the works for 5 years debuts later this month, and we can’t wait!

Janet is sharing her story in her words. From the days in Gary to her life as a mother, she’s giving us everything. The trailer features some of the biggest names in music like Whoopi, Missy, Mariah and Samuel L. Jackson. Some of Janet’s family members even make an appearance!

10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 1. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Ciara and Russell Wilson Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Cardi B and Offset Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Beyoncé and Jay Z Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. President Barack Obama and Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 [caption id="attachment_3456864" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jamie McCarthy/MG21 / Getty[/caption] What's better than a fashionable celebrity? A fashionable celebrity and their equally fashionable boo! Now y'all know we love a good celebrity sighting, but a celebrity couple sighting that involves swanky fashion served by both parties gets us even more excited. There's something about Black, stylish couples that just do it for us, and there are certain celebrity couples that hit that mark each time this year. From Rihanna and ASAP Rocky to Cardi B and Offset, our favorite Black celebrity couples had their foots on our necks during 2021, and we couldn't get enough of their excellence. Almost every time we logged on Instagram, one of these couples were absolutely giving us life, and we can't go into 2022 without paying homage to their modish union. So without further ado, dive into the 2021 Stylish Black Couple recap below and be prepared to gush all over again.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark