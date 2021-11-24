Triangle Empowered
Triangle Empowered: Knowing The Signs & Resources Available For Victims & Survivors Of Abuse During The Holiday Season

Join Brian Dawson of K975 and David Elliott the Deputy Secretary of North Carolina Department of Administration for Triangle Empowered.  Triangle Empowered is designed to give you, our viewers, access to resources and information to help combat issues that are disproportionately impacting our community. Today’s topic is: Knowing The Signs & Resources Available For Victims & Survivors Of Abuse During The Holiday Season

National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1.888.373.7888. or text “BE FREE to 233733

National Sexual Assault Hotline/RAININ at 1-800-656-4673

National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233)

National Child Abuse Hotline at 1 (800) 422-4453)

CFWYI list of local DV/SA agencies in your community, visit www.ncadmin.gov for more information. The link to the listing of resources is below.   https://ncadmin.nc.gov/advocacy/women/interactive-programs-directory

