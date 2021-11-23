Entertainment News
Breaking: Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malcolm X Speaking at Rally

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported the NYPD.

The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive by her daughter just before 5pm.

Sadly, a year old older than she was, her father,  Malcom X was killed 57 years ago in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will Be Exonerated Decades Later

The city’s medical examiner responded to the scene, and reported that the death did not seem suspicious. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Stay tuned for updates.

 

 

