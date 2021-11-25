How To Fry A Turkey Without Burning Your House Down

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Looking to fry a turkey this Thanksgiving? Here are some tips to keep in mind from State Farm so you don’t burn it all down.

Thanksgiving is a time for family and holiday traditions including taste tested, Thanksgiving recipes. It’s also a time where family members may want to join in the food preparation so fire safety is important. With the speed of deep-frying a turkey, the irresistible flavor, and juiciness that results, turkey frying has become a Thanksgiving tradition for some. But turkey fryers have the potential to cause fire and serious injury, which is why organizations like Underwriters Laboratories and the National Fire Protection Association advises against using them. If you plan to deep-fry your holiday bird, be sure you know how to safely use the fryer, and take these precautions to protect yourself, your guests and your home.

Tips to help prevent deep fried turkey accidents

Keep outdoor fryers off decks, out of garages and a safe distance away from trees and other structures.

Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.

Watch the weather. Never operate a fryer outdoors in the rain or snow.

Place the fryer on a level surface, and avoid moving it once it’s in use.

Leave 2 feet between the tank and the burner when using a propane-powered fryer.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid overfilling. Oil can ignite when it makes contact with the burner.

Choose a smaller turkey for frying. A bird that’s 8 to 10 pounds is best; pass on turkeys over 12 pounds.

Never leave fryers unattended.

Purchase a fryer with temperature controls, and watch the oil temperature carefully. Cooking oil that is heated beyond its smoke point can catch fire. If you notice the oil is smoking, turn the fryer off.

Turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into the oil. Once the turkey is submerged, turn the burner on.

Wear goggles to shield your eyes, use oven mitts to protect your hands and arms and keep an “ABC” or grease-rated fire extinguisher close by. Do not use water or a garden hose on a fire related to turkey fryers.

Skip the stuffing when frying turkey, and avoid water-based marinades.

Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.

Once finished, carefully remove the pot from the burner, place it on a level surface and cover to let the oil cool overnight before disposing.

Opt for an oil-less fryer. This uses infrared heat, rather than oil, to cook the turkey.

After your turkey is prepared, remember these Thanksgiving food safety tips to help ensure your family has a safe, enjoyable holiday.

