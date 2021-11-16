Here Men: The 3-Step Easy Guide To Gift Giving To That Special Woman In Your Life

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t be that man that gets his wife/girlfriend a gift she can use around the house. No vacuum, pots, or an air fryer, unless maybe she really asks for that. Let’s be honest, no woman wants a practical gift. We want to feel appreciated. Gifts that can be redeemable and relaxing or something cute to show off occasionally make for a great gift.

Before it starts to seem like all women are superficial, you don’t have to break the bank. We aren’t talking about shopping with Bey & Jay for rare diamonds. Check out the simple guide to figuring out gifts for the woman in your life.

Clothes- The easy way around trying to figure her size, just get a gift card. Especially if you two haven’t been together long enough for her to comfortably reveal her size in clothes. Even though we all know these sizes aren’t accurate and can make women feel self-conscious about their bodies. Jewelry- Most women want to wear a cute pair of earrings, necklace, and/or bracelet. Do not, I repeat DO NOT give that woman a ring if it isn’t an engagement, wedding, or upgrade ring. If you are at that level, pretty sure she gave you hints to her dream ring. (HINT: To get her size ring, take a ring out of her jewelry that she already owns or find a friend/relative that could ask without giving the surprise away) Rest & Relaxation- Does she work, work from home, take care of the house, kids, pets? If you answered yes to any of these, she is deserving of a little rest and relaxation. Yes, we said don’t break the bank but she is more deserving than your 10 minutes back rubs that end up with you rubbing her booty and poking her? If you just can’t afford to get her gift card to the local spa and let them handle it. You can put in a little work and create a “Best Stress Relief” giftset, including things like the items below:

Understand gift giving is supposed to be about the thought, but from the woman’s point of view it should be about showing appreciation. After this pandemic, why not show the woman in your life that you care. Show her she’s valued.