Tabitha Brown Shares How Her Mother Is Always With Her

Tabitha Brown, born in Eden, North Carolina, is a mother, wife, and actress, and social media personality. Speaking on veganism, idolized for humor, and empowering motivational speaking. She has taken social media by storm with her millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube.

Always happy to come home, Tabitha lets Instagram know North Carolina showed out, “It’s always a blessing to come home to North Carolina and feel the love and support!! Honey when I say Raleigh showed up and out in thousands-strong today, MY GOD🙌🏾😭”

Saturday Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 & Lauren Johnson of ABC 11 talked with Tabitha Brown at the Healthy, Whole, & Living Out My Dreams Conference For All Women. Brown shares her story of her mother always being present, that along with several vegan recipes can be found in her new book, “Feeding The Soul (because it’s my business)”