Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week Starts This Weekend

DRA’s 2021 Restaurant Week kicks off this year on First Friday, November 5 and concludes Sunday, November 14Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a great time to support all your favorite places—and discover new ones. The challenges of the past year and a half have greatly impacted the restaurant community, so let’s continue to show love and support for our Downtown restaurants. CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF RESTAURANTS WITH MENUS

We will update this page as participating restaurants add their specials and Restaurant Week menus. Stay tuned for more info!

Reminder: When dining at participating restaurants for Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week, please abide by the restaurant’s requests and COVID-19 protocols.

In celebration of Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week, Our State Magazine is offering $5 off for a year-long subscription. From the mountains to the coast, Our State features North Carolina travel, food, history, people, and places. Click here to subscribe, and be sure and type in the discount code DSEVE when prompted.

 

downtown Raleigh , restaurant , Week

