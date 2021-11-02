Local
It's Voting Day In Our Area!! Do You Know Where To Vote?

North Carolina has more than 550 cities, towns, and villages – also known as municipalities. Municipalities are local governments, which control local tax rates and make decisions about development, policing, trash service, and other issues that affect voters’ daily lives. FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION

Most municipalities in North Carolina conduct elections in odd-numbered years, including 2021. This is when voters choose who will represent them in local government offices, such as mayor and councilperson. Some municipalities may also conduct property tax or other referenda.

 

 

