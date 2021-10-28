Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Cinema in the Square

Lights, camera, action! Every Friday between October 15–November 12 we’re bringing you an evening of movie-musical fun at Moore Square for Cinema in the Square. Attendees will enjoy pre-show entertainment on theme with each movie before a full-length screening outside under the stars. The series is free & open to the public and food will be available for purchase on-site.
SCHEDULE
6-7 PM: Pre-show entertainment
7-9 PM: Movie screening (movie begins at dusk)
SHOWINGS
10/22 – Pitch Perfect
10/29 – The Nightmare Before Christmas
11/5 – The Greatest Showman
11/12 – Dreamgirls
PRE-SHOW ENTERTAINMENT
- Pitch Perfect (10/22): Live performances by acapella groups from NC State – Grains of Time and Ladies in Red
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (10/29): Costume contest with Marbles IMAX ticket giveaway and pumpkin painting
- The Greatest Showman (11/5): Stilt walking, juggling and other games and activities
- Dreamgirls (11/12): TBA
FOOD & DRINK
- On-site concessions will be available for purchase
- Square Burger
Cinema in the Square is co-produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Raleigh Parks
LOCATION
200 S Blount St
Places to visit and dine at nearby
Red Bull's 'Dance Your Style' Competition Highlighted Some Of The Best Dancers From Around The Globe
Red Bull's 'Dance Your Style' Competition Highlighted Some Of The Best Dancers From Around The Globe
1. Don SoupSource:Jesus Presinal 1 of 4
2. Krow The God, Angyil, Don Soup, and BEASTSource:Carlo Cruz 2 of 4
3. DassySource:Carlo Cruz 3 of 4
4. AngyilSource:Flo Ngala 4 of 4
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark