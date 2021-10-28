Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Cinema in the Square

Arts & Entertainment
Lights, camera, action! Every Friday between October 15–November 12 we’re bringing you an evening of movie-musical fun at Moore Square for Cinema in the Square. Attendees will enjoy pre-show entertainment on theme with each movie before a full-length screening outside under the stars. The series is free & open to the public and food will be available for purchase on-site.

SCHEDULE

6-7 PM: Pre-show entertainment

7-9 PM: Movie screening (movie begins at dusk)

SHOWINGS

10/22 – Pitch Perfect

10/29 – The Nightmare Before Christmas

11/5 – The Greatest Showman

11/12 – Dreamgirls

PRE-SHOW ENTERTAINMENT

  • Pitch Perfect (10/22): Live performances by acapella groups from NC State – Grains of Time and Ladies in Red
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas (10/29): Costume contest with Marbles IMAX ticket giveaway and pumpkin painting
  • The Greatest Showman (11/5): Stilt walking, juggling and other games and activities
  • Dreamgirls (11/12): TBA

FOOD & DRINK

  • On-site concessions will be available for purchase
  • Square Burger

Cinema in the Square is co-produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Raleigh Parks

LOCATION

Moore Square

200 S Blount St

Places to visit and dine at nearby

Parking

[caption id="attachment_3496382" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Carlo Cruz / Carlo Cruz[/caption] This weekend, some of the best dancers from across the nation krumped their way to Washington, DC to compete in Red Bull's Dance Your Style National Finals. After gracing the stages in Boston, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago the winner of the DC battle will represent the United States at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 4-5, 2021. The 2-day competition allowed dancers to battle each other 1-on-1, with the crowd voting for the winner at the end of each round. The infectious energy filled the Howard Theater from the dance floor grounds to the mezzanine seats. For a full 60 seconds, we watched on as each dancer hit us with a high dosage of rhythm and flexibility. [caption id="attachment_3496374" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Flo Ngala / Flo Ngala[/caption] Fans from all over the country showed up to watch their favorites battle at a chance to represent the USA in Johannesburg. If you've been keeping up with the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition, then you know you can watch the livestream on Caffeine.com.    

