News & Observer Looking For College Students For Paid Internship

Join The News & Observer, an award-winning news organization in Raleigh, N.C., this summer as a paid intern and gain practical education and professional experience — while working with some of the best journalists in the business. MORE DETAILS HERE

Our interns are a vital part of our news organizations. We value them, and the skills and energy they bring to our newsrooms. Our goals:

Train aspiring journalists in the principles and rigors of their desired profession. Bring new voices to our newsroom to give us fresh perspectives. Put you to work. You’ll write stories, shoot photos and videos and create engaging social media content.

The program works like this:

Internships are full-time, 10 weeks. The schedule may include evening and weekend hours. Interns do not work on holidays.

Interns earn $500 per week for the 10-week summer internship.

The internship is open to sophomores, rising/current juniors and seniors and graduating seniors. Interns must currently be enrolled in a four-year degree program or have recently graduated.

Each intern is assigned an editor and a mentor. These staffers will oversee your work, guide you, work with you on perfecting your journalism, help solve problems and navigate the newsroom.

Internships are in-person and are based in the Raleigh area. The Raleigh-Durham region is among the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the nation. Known as the Triangle, the area is home to major universities, state government and numerous corporate headquarters and fast-growing startups. Our journalists work in communities with vibrant choices for foodies, arts and music lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts. MORE DETAILS HERE

