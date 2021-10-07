Local
Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week Is Valyncia Jennings “Crossover”

Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

My pick hit of the week is Valyncia Jennings’ song Crossover.  Taking an old message and delivering it with with a new contemporary sound Valyncia talks to Melissa about her journey and accomplishments in Gospel Music.

Bio

Valyncia Jennings has an incredible way of cutting to the core of her listeners’ emotions. With a passion for music running through her veins since an early age, Valyncia’s fervent lyrics and sparkling melodies expose a truly unique artist whose smooth vocals have the power to provoke a profound response.

Valyncia’s voice carries the clear tone and eclectic soul, while her hopeful lyrics and inspiring-infused melodies reflect her amazing ability to connect lyrics to music.  Valyncia Jennings, known for her vibrant and contagious musical style, is recognized in the music arena as a passionate songwriter, producer, musician, and worshipper. Valyncia is an incredible songwriter and has graciously combined her multiple talents to help usher people into God’s presence. Valyncia is an influential voice for this generation.

More than an artist, Valyncia is an innovative inspirational speaker and trailblazer. With her sphere of influence came the launch of the Crossover Worship Collective Conference. (www.thecrossovercollective.com), a global conference that equips and inspires hundreds of creatives in cultivating/developing their knowledge and execution of their talents and gifts. She currently serves as the Worship Pastor at Progressive Church in Kalamazoo, MI, under the leadership of her parents Pas

