Find Your Durham Polling Location

Tuesday, October 5th is Municipal Primary Day in Durham. Make sure you get out and vote. Let your voice be heard!

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. You will need to vote at your assigned polling location. If you need to find your location, click here.

 

 

