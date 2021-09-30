Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This week Kim Person took us back with a remake of “Wonderful”. Kim is a National Recording artist from Raleigh, NC.

Listen as Kim talks with Melissa about some of her recent awards and one of her latest nominations like…. receiving a Billboard award/plaque for having the #2 Gospel Album in the country.

She’s also having an event on Friday Oct. 1st to celebrate her great milestones.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kim Person “Wonderful” was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: