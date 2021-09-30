Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Sign Up For Durham Virtual Fall 2021 Family Cooking Night

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth

Source: New Soul Kitchen / CLEO TV

REGISTRATION CLOSES WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 20th AT 5PM! All communication and reminders will take place via email, so be sure to include an email address you check and use frequently. Register Here

Join the Durham Public Schools Hub Farm and Northern High School’s Culinary Arts department, led by Chef Peter Brodsky, for a Fall evening of virtual family baking! Invite your family members to learn how to make apple hand pies alongside the DPS farming and culinary community, along with DINE (Durham’s Innovative Nutrition Education program)

– What: Learn how to make apple hand pies (See necessary ingredients below)

– When: October 27th, 6-7pm

– Where: This is a virtual cooking night, and will take place on Zoom.

– Who: Chef Brodsky of Northern High School Culinary Arts will lead you in your culinary adventure. All you have to do is join the video call, and be prepared to follow along!

 

Street Style - Day 2 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022

Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW

18 photos Launch gallery

Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW

Continue reading Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW

Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW

With the pandemic disrupting every single part of everyday life, the future of fashion seemed to be in question.  But, the return of in-person shows during New York Fashion Week, followed by shows in London, and now, Milan, have answered all the questions we thought we had.  Things may look different - and take a while to return to our new collective definition of normal - but one thing remains the same. Fashionistas will show up and show out and always take the opportunity to slay.  Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is our most recent example.  Held between September 21 and 27, the Italian celebration brought fashion-lovers from across the globe to view a mix of in-person runway shows, surprise designer collaborations, and innovative presentations for the Spring/Summer 2022 collections of some of the most sought after designers and fashion houses.  Sixty-five catwalk shows were scheduled with 42 in-person.  MFW highlights include the launch of Gucci vault, a digital store displaying more than 100 years of vintage pieces and capsule collections from up-and-coming designers, and FENDACE, a FendixVersace collaboration made in HEAVEN with Donatella Versace and Silvia Venturi Fendi. Other notable MFW designers included Prada, MaxMara, Giorgio Amani, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, and Missoni. Throughout the week show-goers were seen wearing black combat and platfom boots, current fall 2021 season must-haves, leopard print, accessories in bright neon colors, and embellished sleeved, oversized coats. Our gallery displays some of our favorites below. Click through and join us in our celebration of the return of more in-person shows.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Apple Hand Pies , Durham Public Schools

Videos
Latest

Jada And Willow Smith Both Reveal They’ve Considered…

 3 hours ago
03.08.52
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals

Nick Cannon Promises to Pay Off Loan Debt…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

New York City Announces Plans For Educational Reform…

 3 hours ago
03.23.52

Massachusetts White Man Arrested For Sending Racist And…

 4 hours ago
03.24.52

Serena William’s Daughter Gives Her A Fresh Makeup…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Tim Scott Lied About ‘Defund’ Language Killing Police…

 1 day ago
09.15.51

LeBron James Is Vaccinated But Also Hesitant To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Gerald Griggs Predicts R. Kelly Will…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
17 items

Twitter Once More Debates Idris Elba As James…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close