Sign Up For Durham Virtual Fall 2021 Family Cooking Night

REGISTRATION CLOSES WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 20th AT 5PM! All communication and reminders will take place via email, so be sure to include an email address you check and use frequently. Register Here

Join the Durham Public Schools Hub Farm and Northern High School’s Culinary Arts department, led by Chef Peter Brodsky, for a Fall evening of virtual family baking! Invite your family members to learn how to make apple hand pies alongside the DPS farming and culinary community, along with DINE (Durham’s Innovative Nutrition Education program)

– What: Learn how to make apple hand pies (See necessary ingredients below)

– When: October 27th, 6-7pm

– Where: This is a virtual cooking night, and will take place on Zoom.

– Who: Chef Brodsky of Northern High School Culinary Arts will lead you in your culinary adventure. All you have to do is join the video call, and be prepared to follow along!

Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW 18 photos Launch gallery Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW 1. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Street Style - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Street Style - Day 2 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Street Style - Day 2 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Street Style - Day 4 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Street Style - Day 4 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Street Style - Day 3 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Street Style - Day 3 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Street Style - Day 3 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Street Style - Day 3 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Street Style - Day 2 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW With the pandemic disrupting every single part of everyday life, the future of fashion seemed to be in question. But, the return of in-person shows during New York Fashion Week, followed by shows in London, and now, Milan, have answered all the questions we thought we had. Things may look different - and take a while to return to our new collective definition of normal - but one thing remains the same. Fashionistas will show up and show out and always take the opportunity to slay. Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is our most recent example. Held between September 21 and 27, the Italian celebration brought fashion-lovers from across the globe to view a mix of in-person runway shows, surprise designer collaborations, and innovative presentations for the Spring/Summer 2022 collections of some of the most sought after designers and fashion houses. Sixty-five catwalk shows were scheduled with 42 in-person. MFW highlights include the launch of Gucci vault, a digital store displaying more than 100 years of vintage pieces and capsule collections from up-and-coming designers, and FENDACE, a FendixVersace collaboration made in HEAVEN with Donatella Versace and Silvia Venturi Fendi. Other notable MFW designers included Prada, MaxMara, Giorgio Amani, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, and Missoni. Throughout the week show-goers were seen wearing black combat and platfom boots, current fall 2021 season must-haves, leopard print, accessories in bright neon colors, and embellished sleeved, oversized coats. Our gallery displays some of our favorites below. Click through and join us in our celebration of the return of more in-person shows.

