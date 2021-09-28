Nestlé recalls DiGiorno pepperoni pizza

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

You may want to check your freezer right now. Nestles is recalling its frozen pizza, the product is DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza. According, to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen pizza has been found to contain textured soy protein, which can be harmful to people with soy allergies.

Over 28,000 pounds of the pizza product is being recalled, after a consumer complaint found that the frozen pepperoni pizza product carton, may actually contain the DiGornio frozen three-meat pizza. The recalled pizza products were produced on Jun. 30, 2021 and shipped nationwide.

If you purchased this product do not to consume. The frozen pizza should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

