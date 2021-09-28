National
HomeNational

Nestlé recalls DiGiorno pepperoni pizza

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sweet Basil Pizza Sauce (Bonus: Homemade Turkey Sausage)

Source: dariuscooks.com / http://www.dariuscooks.com

You may want to check your freezer right now. Nestles is recalling its frozen pizza, the product is DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza. According, to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen pizza has been found to contain textured soy protein, which can be harmful to people with soy allergies.

Over 28,000 pounds of the pizza product is being recalled, after a consumer complaint found that the frozen pepperoni pizza product carton, may actually contain the DiGornio frozen three-meat pizza. The recalled pizza products were produced on Jun. 30, 2021 and shipped nationwide.

If you purchased this product do not to consume. The frozen pizza should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Digiorno , mislabeled , pizza recall

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

MAC Cosmetics Is Set To Collaborate On A…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Anthony Hamilton Reflects On Rise To Becoming A…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
fxc music survey Boyz II Men Live at The DPAC, Sunday Night January 16th

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win &…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Charges In…

 1 day ago
06.20.50

Doja Cat Collaborates With BH Cosmetics For Her…

 1 day ago
09.30.50
20 items

Based On A True Story: 15 Of The…

 1 day ago
09.15.49
9 items

9 Female Singers That Could Do Whitney Houston…

 1 day ago
09.10.45

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close