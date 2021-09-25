Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Ruled Overdose, Fentanyl Involved

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The culture lost a true legend with the sudden passing of Michael K. Williams. Sadly, the medical examiner’s office has determined that the renowned actor’s cause of death was an accidental overdose.

As many speculated and feared, fentanyl was found among the assortment narcotics in Williams’ system at the time of his passing.

CNN reports that the New York City Medical Examiner’s Officer determined that the Brooklyn native died from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

Even before the determination, the NYPD was investigating his death an overdose and has said they are trying to find the drug dealer who supplied Williams. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid and is often mixed with other drugs, unbeknownst to the user and it has been linked to numerous deaths.

Williams was reportedly found by a family member in his Brooklyn penthouse over Labor Day Weekend.

Recently, Williams appeared in the critically acclaimed Lovecraft Country, for which he earned an Emmy nomination although he did not win. Williams came to prominence portraying Omar Little on HBO’s The Wire, and the Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to the late actor with a rendition of his trademark whistle of “The Farmer in the Dell,” which marked his arrival, and sent the hood scrambling. His untimely death spawned a litany of tributes but the best may be from fellow actor and The Wire castmate Wendell Pierce, who gave Williams his flowers while he was still alive.

Rest in powerful peace Michael K. Williams.

