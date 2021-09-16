Two Raleigh Club Shootings Leave One Dead & Multiple Injured

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Thursday it was reported in Northeast Raleigh two club shootings left one dead and multiple injured.

According to Raleigh Police, the first shooting took place outside of the Bison Bar on the 800 block of East Whitaker Mill Road around 2:30 a.m.

WRAL reported that a man was taken to WakeMed Hospital after being, shot in the head and in critical condition, and a woman suffering a shot to the neck was also taken to the hospital.

No suspect or arrest has been made in connection to this shooting.

Only 2.7 miles away, a man was found shot multiple times and killed in the parking lot of Club Amnesia, located at 1606 North Market Drive.

Although these clubs are close, Police have not confirmed or denied if these shootings are related.

