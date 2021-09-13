Lizzo Gifts Her Mother A New Wardrobe And Brings Her To Tears

Arts & Entertainment
Lizzo made her mom cry, but in the best possible way!

The talented performer posted a video over the weekend where she revealed a new wardrobe for her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

The video shows the two walking into a room full of clothes. Lizzo then asks her mother, “You like these clothes?” Her mother looks around at the items and Lizzo reveals, “These are your clothes!!”

In the caption, Lizzo wrote:

Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl! Thank you @jasonrembert

 

 

Later in the video, Lizzo’s mother models some of the new looks.

 

