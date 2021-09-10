Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance In Wake County

The House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program will provide financial assistance to tenants, landlords and utility companies to cover portions of rent and/or utility shortfalls resulting from a loss of income due to the pandemic.
Types of Assistance and Eligibility
The House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program will cover rent and utility shortfalls resulting from a financial hardship due to COVID-19. Through a partnership with Telamon Corporation, residents can receive financial assistance for any back rent and/or utility bills owed since April 2020, in addition to assistance for the current month. After that, they are eligible for up to three months of additional assistance. Utilities covered by the program include electric, water, sewer, gas/oil, trash and internet services.
The program also offers free legal counsel for renters and relocation assistance for eligible households.
To qualify, applicants must:
- Live in Wake County;
- Have a legally binding North Carolina lease that covers the assistance period;
- Have an income that does not exceed 80% of area median income (AMI);
- Have been economically impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic period resulting in the loss of income and inability to pay rent or utility bills;
- Be at risk of housing instability or utility disconnection if rent or utilities remain unpaid.
How to Apply
Telamon Corporation will act as administrator for the program. The organization will process applications, coordinate in-take of prospective clients and facilitate payments to the landlords and utility companies.
Residents can visit the House Wake! website or call 919-899-9911 to learn more and apply. Email inquiries can be sent to housing@telamon.org.
