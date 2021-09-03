Walmart Is Hiring 20,000 Warehouse Workers

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Walmart is having a big hiring event for their distribution centers on September 8th and 9th. The positions are permanent positions. The company is offering more than $20 an hour plus free college tuition for full and part-time positions. Get more details here.

“Earlier this year, we announced a step-up in capex spending, with heavy emphasis on supply chain in the coming years,” president and CEO Doug McMillon said during Walmart’s latest earnings call. “This will mean additional capacity and automation from our largest fulfillment centers to our stores. These investments are aimed at increasing assortment to broaden our appeal with customers and get product positioned and picked efficiently to deliver it faster. These investments will increase capacity, help support the growth of Walmart+ and improve productivity.”

