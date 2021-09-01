Durham Public Schools Hiring Event

Local
Durham Public Schools is hiring Bus Drivers, Bus Monitors, Custodians and Child Nutrition Services. The event is virtual and will be held on Thursday, September 2nd from 10am – 2pm. More details here.

Durham Public Schools is one of the top 10 largest schools in the state, serving more than 32,000 students in both the city and county of Durham.  Durham is on an upward trend, recognized all over as one of the hot spots in the south — from food to history to music to education — more and more people are learning what those of us here already know: Durham is the place to be!

Durham’s public schools are nearly as diverse as our 300,000+ residents. The school system offers a wealth of options for students and families; we have something for every kind of learner.

 

 

