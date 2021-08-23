Hot Spot: NOT AGAIN! DaBaby Returned To The Stage At Summer Jam & Then Said THIS! [WATCH]

DaBaby recently returned back to performing on stage after his Rolling Loud homophobic rant and it looks like he didn’t make things any better. Following his rant at the Miami festival, many other concert line-ups decided to drop the rapper because of his comments. HOT97’s Summer Jam allowed him to perform which started with a “video apology” and a thank you for letting him perform but it ended with something that people could still be mad at him for.
Da Brat shares what was said on stage…
An Apology from DaBaby after justifying and doubling down on his comments THREE times and losing 4 engagements is not an apology, it’s an attempt to save his dying career. pic.twitter.com/pdwGfO7c75— Antravis Bisou (@revivemilestone) August 2, 2021
DaBaby apology is hilarious because not only do we know he’s only doing it because he’s losing money it also dispels all that “IDGAF” posturing he’s been doing so he looks like trash *and* a coward— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 2, 2021
There ain’t no apology DaBaby’s PR team can write that can save him now.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 2, 2021
He stood on that stage and said what he said with his chest. He’s not sorry, he’s just worried about losing more of DaBookings.
If dababy wanted to be educated like he said in that “apology”, he would’ve made an effort as soon as he got off the rolling loud stage… not talk more shit about the people he offended.— Tia 🥭 (@SkrrtOnTia) August 2, 2021
Dababy’s apology— 𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗. (@ratedRIAN) August 2, 2021
The LGBTQ+ Community: pic.twitter.com/LfZ9OO2vr5
DaBaby's apology is laughably bad. Like...I'd prefer he just not even say anything. pic.twitter.com/UZjQzswqm1— Baby Annette, The Singing Baby Doll (@yosoymichael) August 2, 2021
The thing about Dababy is he wanted to act like he didnt care until his DaBookings started decreasing and his money started getting effected.— 🤎 (@BBLACKeverythin) August 2, 2021
If ur not sorry thats fine bc ur grown as fuck. Don’t give a backhanded apology and pretend ur sorry. https://t.co/NzzpdkAvvW
Dababy went on a whole twitter rant after his rolling loud and went on live talking abt how he not taking his statement back now he saw his electricity bills and it’s “sorry for my comments made”pic.twitter.com/wy5173UrpO— Niggaola de Haan (@Niggaolas) August 2, 2021
Dababy said WAIT maybe I am sorry LMFAOOOO— ʟᴇᴇᴋᴏ (@leekvision) August 2, 2021
#DaBaby ‘s apology sounded like “I’m sorry but I said what I said and I don’t care but I care a little” pic.twitter.com/B3mC06X3cU— Alana P. 🥀 (@_AyoItsAlana) July 28, 2021
Hot Spot: NOT AGAIN! DaBaby Returned To The Stage At Summer Jam & Then Said THIS! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com