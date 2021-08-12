Local
Working Mom Wednesday Tip Of The Week

Listen to tips on how to help our college kids stay out of debt.  Financial coach, Bridget Tate joins us and share some great information for the students and the parents.  Listen to these tips.

Bridget Tate is the Director of National Programs for a National nonprofit organization. In this role, she leads virtual coaching direct services and the programs coaching team. Prior to her current role, Bridget was the Deputy Director for a HUD Housing agency in Durham NC. Bridget has worked in the nonprofit arena for the last 20 years, working directly with consumer debt, policy, and racial inequities. Bridget is an active community member in the Raleigh Durham area working towards closing the wealth gap and accelerating financial mobility within the Black community.

Working Mom Wednesday Tip Of The Week  was originally published on thelightnc.com

