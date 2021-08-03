Don’t Miss Durham’s Last “Rock The Lot” Concert Of The Summer

*With the changes in Covid mandates and the lifting of restrictions, the format of this event has changed for the July and August events. These events will no longer be a drive-in style and will not require tickets. Please plan to bring your chairs and you will be directed to the seating area after you park which will have socially distanced marked areas for your group. Nearby parking will be provided in another area of the parking lot. Space will be limited to 200 attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will block off the entrance when capacity has been reached.

Food

Food will be available for purchase. A variety of food trucks will be on-site. The gates will open 1 hour before the show starts – come early and enjoy some great food before the concert!

Masks are encouraged when picking up food, and lines will be marked to encourage social distancing.

Food trucks will remain open until approximately 15 minutes before the end of the concert.

You are welcome to bring your own food to the concert. We ask you to consider supporting your local Durham economy by purchasing your concession items on-site.

Food Vendors

Food vendors interested in attending a Rock the Lot event can submit a Food Vendor Application.

Volunteer

Learn more about our Rock the Lot volunteer opportunities through ivolunteer.

Important Safety Information

While outdoor mask use is no longer required, it is still recommended — especially in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Inclement Weather

Rock the Lot events are rain or shine. Rain dates will not be offered for these events.

Events may be canceled in the case of severe inclement weather or high winds. Cancellation updates will be posted on this page, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Event status updates can also be accessed by calling the weather line at 919-560-4636, and pressing Number 8.