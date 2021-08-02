Entertainment News
Simone Biles Returns For The Final Event Of The Tokyo Olympics

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 9

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Last week Simone Biles showed us the importance of advocating for yourself by taking a few mental health days. After withdrawing from a few competitions in the Olympics, the 31-time Olympic and World Championship medalist is returning to compete in the balance beam final.

The USA Gymnastics uses their Twitter account to update the public on what’s been going on in the Olympics. Early this morning they sent out this announcement:

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”

Simone Biles’ withdrawl from the Olympic Games gave us a glimpse of how stressful public performance could be. It looks like the time she took to reset and refocus was exactly what she needed. Although she was met with scrutiny by outsiders who felt she “gave up” or “quit”, her combined 31 Olympic and World Championship medals say otherwise.

This year’s Olympics has been one for the books. Between competitors testing positive for Covid, Sha’Carri Richardson not being able to run, and both Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles pulling out of competitions, we could’ve benefited from postponing the games. Despite the roadblocks, we have one more week of eventful competitions. The Olympics will officially commence on Sunday, August 8th.

 

