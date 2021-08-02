Assistance for Orange County Residents and Families Facing Eviction

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Orange County residents and families facing eviction can seek assistance through the Orange County Housing Helpline and the Eviction Diversion Program.

The Housing Helpline connects people with eviction diversion, homeless services and other resources. Contact us during business hours at 919-245-2655 or housinghelp@orangecountync.gov.

“It can be difficult when you are having problems to know where to go for help,” said Housing Director, Corey Root. “The Housing Helpline is one-stop shopping for anyone in housing crisis to connect with appropriate funding and resources.”

Since launching in April 2020, the Housing Helpline has served nearly 8,000 households and responded to more than 20,000 calls and 16,000 emails. Calls are answered live in more than 200 languages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voicemails and emails will be responded to during business hours.

Staff can assist with several programs, including the Orange County Eviction Diversion (EDP) program, which provides free legal representation for individuals and families threatened with eviction. Over 1,700 households in Orange County have accessed nearly $6.8 million in rental and utility assistance since March 2020. The EDP has assisted over 200 Orange County Households facing eviction since its creation in July 2020, allowing residents to remain in their home or obtain additional time to find an alternative residence.

The EDP can be accessed through the Housing Helpline at 919-245-2655 or housinghelp@orangecountync.gov, or directly through the EDP Intake Form.

The Orange County Emergency Housing Assistance (EHA) program, funded via the Town of Chapel Hill, Town of Carrboro, Town of Hillsborough and Orange County, also continues to assist people with rent, mortgage and utility payments. People can apply online. In person help is available on Tuesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Southern Human Services Center (2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill). For help over the phone or by email, contact the Housing Helpline.

The recently reopened HOPE Program (https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/hope-program) provides rent and utility assistance for renters who meet income requirements. New HOPE applicants can apply online: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/hope-program/applicant-pre-screening-tool. Returning HOPE applicants can call (888) 927-5467 to speak with someone about their application.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark