Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Durham Health Department Changing COVID Vaccine Clinic Hours

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman Smiles Outdoors After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) will modify its COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic hours beginning August 2, 2021. This change will affect only the vaccination services at the DCoDPH vaccination clinic, located within the Health and Human Services Building at 414 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701. The new clinic hours will be as follows:
  • Mondays, 9:00AM-4:00PM
  • Tuesdays, 9:00AM-6:00PM
  • Wednesdays, 9:00AM-4:00PM
  • Closed Thursdays-Fridays
  • Closed weekends
Vaccinations will continue to be available by appointment and walk-ins. DCoDPH will also continue to offer community vaccination events on Thursdays, Fridays, and weekends. Upcoming DCoDPH vaccination events can be found online at dcopublichealth.org/vaccineevents.
Until these changes are put into effect beginning August 2, vaccinations will continue to be available by appointment or walk-ins on the existing schedule of Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 9:00AM-4:00PM; and Tuesdays, 9:00AM-6:00PM. To make an appointment, call (919) 560-HELP (4357). First and second-dose vaccinations are also available without appointments.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations at DCoDPH, visit dcopublichealth.org/COVIDvaccines.
Young black woman on city street adjusting lipstick

6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout

6 photos Launch gallery

6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout

Continue reading 6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout

6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout

[caption id="attachment_3417560" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: FOTOGRAFIA INC. / Getty[/caption] One word, eight letters: lipstick. It's known as the one makeup product that packs a mighty punch. With the benefits of helping us define the shape of our pouts, to giving our beauty beats a sensational pop of color, you can't go wrong with stocking up on this essential. Hence why July 29th, aka National Lipstick Day, is a celebration worth partaking in. Known as an ode to one of the most popular beauty products ever created, a plethora of brands are getting on the celebration by offering the best deals on lipstick, lip gloss, lip balms and more lip essentials. It's already a known fact that not all brands create lippies that are brown skin-friendly. So, it's even more important to show our Black beauty brands some extra love. If you're down to shop your favorite lippies without breaking the bank, you've come to the right place. From gorgeous nudes to perfect reds that will take your full glam and no makeup, makeup looks to the next level, we've compiled a list of six Black beauty brands that you must shop. Grab you credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, make some space on your vanity and get ready to shop your faves sans the hefty price tag. Here is our list of the best National Lipstick Day Beauty Sales. Happy Shopping!

COVID , durham , Health , vaccine

Videos
Latest
5 items

5 Celebrity Beauties Who Cut Their Hair For…

 29 mins ago
08.02.21

Simone Biles Returns For The Final Event Of…

 6 hours ago
08.02.21

Candace Owens Trashes Simone Biles For Withdrawing From…

 3 days ago
07.30.21
10 items

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes

 3 days ago
07.30.21

Lil Nas X Responds To DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments

 3 days ago
07.30.21

White Man Stalks Interracial Couple Then Rams A…

 3 days ago
07.30.21

‘Simone Biles Jokes’: SNL’s Michael Che Dragged For…

 3 days ago
07.30.21
Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney star in "King Richard"

Will Smith Is The Father Of Serena &…

 4 days ago
07.29.21

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And…

 5 days ago
07.28.21

BoohooMAN Drops DaBaby After His Hateful And Ignorant…

 5 days ago
07.28.21
Close