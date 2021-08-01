News One
HomeNews One

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black Community

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black and other communities of color.

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Holds Roundtable Meeting Stimulus Legislation

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

News of a bipartisan agreement on anything in Congress may come as a surprise to some, but the Senate continued hammering out the details of an infrastructure agreement Saturday. The Biden Administration sees the deal as a step forward in achieving the president’s comprehensive vision in March.  

Cedric Richmond, the senior advisor to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, recently told NewsOne the new deal represents a historic investment in Black and other communities of color. He said they crafted the agreement through a racial equity lens, listing several included priorities that disproportionately impact Black and other communities of color.  

“When we designed this bill, we wanted to do it in a way that delivered real, tangible results,” Richmond explained during a phone call last week. “Everything from removing the 10 million lead pipes that deliver water to people’s homes, the 400,000 lead pipes that lead service lines that deliver water to schools disproportionately schools and homes are for people of color.”  

Richmond also described provisions to address environmental justice, including cleaning up Superfund sites. “Twenty-six percent of Black Americans and 29 percent of Hispanic Americans live within three miles of a Superfund site,” he said.  

The Biden administration highlighted the connection between proximity to Superfund sites and lead levels in the blood. Superfund clean-up could reduce lead levels in the blood by up to 26 percent.

Richmond said another promising area of the proposal is the potential for job creation.

“This bill will create good-paying union jobs with more than 80 percent of the funding for jobs being covered by prevailing wage,” Richmond noted. “Which means that they’re going to have to pay a living wage for all of this work, 95 percent of which will be done or can be done by people without four-year degrees.”

Other areas of noted investment include safe drinking water, safeguard communities of color from extreme weather and natural disasters, strengthening the energy grid, and the largest federal investment in public transit.  

The proposal included funds for state and local infrastructure improvements along with emergency response strategies, such as planning grants to support the development of evacuation routes or upgrading community shelters. Another provision will pave the way for low-income families to buy flood insurance. 

Citing the Claiborne Corridor in New Orleans, Richmond said the bill provides the first fund that would invest in communities destroyed by development such as railroad tracks and interstate overpasses. “We actually put money in the bill so that communities who wanted to reverse that or do something different, would have the ability to do that in predominantly Black and brown communities,” Richmond said.  

An interactive project from Bloomberg CityLab documented the impact of highway racism and urban planning discrimination. It also provided potential ways for reclaiming and reconnecting communities.  

Broadband access was another major area addressed by the bipartisan proposal. An issue made even more dire during the COVID-19 pandemic, disparities in internet access and affordability persist across the country. The Biden Administration released an interactive map in June illustrating the state of the internet in the county.  

Critics argue the current proposal is a less ambitious version of Biden’s American Jobs Plan. The bipartisan proposal does not include provisions addressing the corporate tax rate, and some environmental advocates wanted stronger measures to address climate change and building a clean energy economy. The group Evergreen Action, formed by ex-staff from Gov. Jay Inslee’s presidential campaign, pointed to changes from a June announcement about investments in electric transportation options as an area of concern.  

As of now, the bipartisan infrastructure bill still needs to pass through both the Senate and the House. Seventeen Senate Republicans voted with their Democratic counterparts to move forward with discussion on the legislative framework.  

Whether 10 or more Republicans will vote for the bill, for the minimum 60 votes necessary to defeat a filibuster, remains to be seen. This bipartisan cooperation represents a noticeable departure from the obstruction in recent months, with Senate Republicans preventing conversation on bills pertaining to voting rights and the January 6 Capitol attack. 

But the Biden Administration sees the initial agreement as an accomplishment.  

“The President said during the campaign that he would reach across the aisle and he would work with the Republican Party where they were willing to work with him, and where we could get real wins for the country,” Richmond explained. “It was important for him to show that government can work, that democracies do work, and they can respond to the needs of the people.” 

Richmond acknowledging there is still more work to do, signaled that many of the priorities endorsed by the president are still on the table. He said the administration still planned to invest in education and the care economy. 

“We’re going to keep doing what we need to do to move the country forward,” said Richmond. “And the next thing we’ll do is the American Family Plan, which invests in our families.” 

SEE ALSO:

Biden Administration’s Environmental Justice Initiative Kicks Into Gear

‘Dismantling Democracy’: Republicans’ Latest Filibuster Is Another Attempt To ‘Kill Black Voting Power’

Republicans’ Filibuster Of The Capitol Attack Commission Gives The Finger To Democracy

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall Smiling

Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice

Continue reading Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice

Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice

[caption id="attachment_4169910" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 11:45 p.m. ET, July 1, 2021 Originally published Aug. 30, 2018 July 2nd marks the birthday of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. He would have turned 113 years old if he was still alive. Luckily, Marshall's memory lives on, even as the current iteration of the Supreme Court embraces its conservative majority and helps to dismantle what remains of America's democracy. If Marshall was alive, not only would have voted on Thursday against the Supreme Court's decision along ideological to gut a key provision of the Voting Rights Act that disproportionately affects Black people, but he also likely would have written one of his many brilliant dissents to emphasize his opposition to the modern-day voter suppression tactics. Marshall's quotes were something to behold, and many times they originated in one of his famous dissents. Like in 1978 when Marshall waxed poetic about the University of California v. Bakke decision that ruled in favor of upholding affirmative action race-based college admissions. However, the ruling also eliminated racial quotas, something that could limit the number of Black people admitted to schools. It was in that context that Marshall vehemently dissented with a legendary quote that remains relevant nearly a quarter of a century later. [caption id="attachment_4169909" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall is pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] “The experience of Negroes in America has been different in kind, not just in degree, from that of other ethnic groups,” Marshall wrote in his dissent. “These differences in the experience of the Negro make it difficult for me to accept that Negroes cannot be afforded greater protection under the Fourteenth Amendment where it is necessary to remedy the effects of past discrimination.” It's hard to imagine that kind of foresight from Clarence Thomas, the sole Black representation on the Supreme Court now. Marshall was confirmed as the first Black Supreme Court Justice on Aug. 30, 1967, after President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated him to fill the seat of retiring Justice Tom Clark. Sixty-nine senators voted to confirm the Baltimore native and 11 were opposed. Marshall was on the court for 24 years and retired in 1991. The deeply conservative Thomas, who critics have described as Marshall's antithesis, was nominated for and controversially confirmed to fill the vacant seat. Marshall died on Jan. 24, 1993, at the age of 84. The U.S. could finally get another Black justice soon. Pressure has been mounting for Justice Stephen Breyer, who is 85, to retire. If he does, that would leave the door open for President Joe Biden to make good on his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Keep reading to find some of Thurgood Marshall's most powerful and life-changing quotes.

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black Community  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Candace Owens Trashes Simone Biles For Withdrawing From…

 2 days ago
07.30.21
10 items

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes

 2 days ago
07.30.21

Lil Nas X Responds To DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments

 2 days ago
07.30.21

White Man Stalks Interracial Couple Then Rams A…

 2 days ago
07.30.21

‘Simone Biles Jokes’: SNL’s Michael Che Dragged For…

 2 days ago
07.30.21
Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney star in "King Richard"

Will Smith Is The Father Of Serena &…

 3 days ago
07.29.21

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And…

 4 days ago
07.28.21

BoohooMAN Drops DaBaby After His Hateful And Ignorant…

 4 days ago
07.28.21
11 items

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David…

 4 days ago
07.28.21
10 items

10 Black Women Olympians Dominating The Tokyo Olympics

 4 days ago
07.28.21
Close