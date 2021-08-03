Check Out ‘Black Panther’ During Wake Forest Family Movie Night

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will host the final “Family Movie Night” of the season this Saturday, Aug. 7. The featured film, “Black Panther,” will be projected on a 26-foot inflatable movie screen in the E. Carroll Joyner Park Amphitheater, 701 Harris Road. Showtime is 8:30 p.m., but anyone planning to attend is urged to arrive early as viewing space may be limited.

Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park are free and open to the public. No food vendors will be on site selling snacks and refreshments, so attendees are especially encouraged to pack and bring a picnic basket and cooler. Blankets and/or chairs are also permitted, but alcohol, smoking and unleashed pets are prohibited.

In the event of rain, Family Movie Night may be moved inside Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road. Updates will be posted on the Town website, Nextdoor site and Facebook page. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town of Wake Forest app will also receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes.

For more information, visit wakeforestnc.gov and search “Family Movie Nights” or contact PRCR Events Coordinator Suja Jacob at 919-435-9558 or sjacob@wakeforestnc.gov.

