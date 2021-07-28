Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: R&B Singer's Ex-Wife To Expose Their Marriage In A Memoir + This Couple Doesn't Bathe

Usher isn’t the only person who is standing a flourishing because his ex-wife, Tameka Foster has a lot to say.  She’s set to release a memoir titled,  “Here I Stand… in a Beautiful State” not only discussing her two-year. marriage with the R&B singer, but her life, and her struggles losing a child.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are getting backlash after sharing their shower routines, or the lack thereof.   The two shared that they don’t value taking a shower for plenty of reasons. Gary has the couple’s shower rundown in the tea.

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix’s newest eight-part documentary, “This Is Pop” saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/LoggingInIsBad/status/1407096491534082049 “Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in the video. “I really respect Usher. And he was like, ‘Man. I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.'”  T-Pain shared. “I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it,'” T-Pain said. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Social media of course had to share their opinions on this situation. Check out the best responses below. SEE: T-Pain Says He Became Depressed After Usher Told Him He "F**ked Up Music" HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: R&B Singer’s Ex-Wife To Expose Their Marriage In A Memoir + This Couple Doesn’t Bathe  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close