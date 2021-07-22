NC State Fair Holding Job Fair

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

NC State Fair to hold hiring event for interested workers, past and present.

The job fair will be held on Friday July 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at the Kerr Scott Building at 4285 Trinity Road in Raleigh.

Jobs include: ticket sellers, ticket takers, gate attendants, competition attendants and guest services and short interviews will be conducted at the fair.

You must bring your filled out application package, I-9 identity documents, social security card and license/state ID.

