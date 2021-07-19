News
HomeNewsLocal

Check Out This Affordable Housing Search Class

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black woman putting money into savings jars

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Looking for a house you can afford? This virtual class might be helpful. Click here.

Our Affordable Housing Search Class is designed to teach tips and tricks on finding housing you can afford. Join us Wednesday, July 21st at 6:30 PM. Registration closes today: bit.ly/3glPS1Q

Image

Renae Antoinette

Success Is: 10 Black Style Bloggers Share Their Definition of Success

10 photos Launch gallery

Success Is: 10 Black Style Bloggers Share Their Definition of Success

Continue reading Success Is: 10 Black Style Bloggers Share Their Definition of Success

Success Is: 10 Black Style Bloggers Share Their Definition of Success

[caption id="attachment_3407689" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: Renae Antoinette / Renae Antoinette[/caption] Social media has an enormous impact on how many of its users view success. While social media metrics are based on likes and comments, it lends itself to a false perception of reality. The definition of success is not one size fits all.  Despite what social media may feed our subconscious, success is very much subjective. It has various meanings for various people, and rightfully so. It is impossible to fit the meaning of success into a tiny box.  To uncover some of the many facets of success, we reached out to 10 Black style bloggers for their input. Fashion is a lucrative industry that places major emphasis on the superficial aspects of life. Although these ladies are influencers in the fashion and style blogging world, they are definitely not of it. Read on to discover what success means to them.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

affordable , Home , ownership

Videos
Latest
Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61
 4 hours ago
07.19.21
10 items
Spitting Image: Twitter Can’t Get Over How Much…
 6 hours ago
07.19.21
5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses
 7 hours ago
07.19.21
The Law Effect: Hollywood’s Image Architect On Building…
 7 hours ago
07.19.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…
 7 hours ago
07.19.21
Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57
 3 days ago
07.16.21
Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex…
 4 days ago
07.15.21
Healthy Ever After: Why People With Diabetes Are…
 4 days ago
07.15.21
Budweiser Launches The Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans…
 4 days ago
07.15.21
Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor:…
 5 days ago
07.14.21
Close