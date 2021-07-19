Check Out This Affordable Housing Search Class

Continue reading Success Is: 10 Black Style Bloggers Share Their Definition of Success

[caption id="attachment_3407689" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: Renae Antoinette / Renae Antoinette[/caption] Social media has an enormous impact on how many of its users view success. While social media metrics are based on likes and comments, it lends itself to a false perception of reality. The definition of success is not one size fits all. Despite what social media may feed our subconscious, success is very much subjective. It has various meanings for various people, and rightfully so. It is impossible to fit the meaning of success into a tiny box. To uncover some of the many facets of success, we reached out to 10 Black style bloggers for their input. Fashion is a lucrative industry that places major emphasis on the superficial aspects of life. Although these ladies are influencers in the fashion and style blogging world, they are definitely not of it. Read on to discover what success means to them.