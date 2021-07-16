Coronavirus
Orange County Offers Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinic

Do you know someone who needs the COVID vaccine to come to them in Orange County?

This survey will provide contact information to the Mobile COVID Vaccination team for homebound individuals interested in obtaining a vaccine at home. Once the survey is completed, the Mobile Team will contact individuals to schedule. CLICK HERE

 

Close