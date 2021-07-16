Orange County Offers Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinic

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Do you know someone who needs the COVID vaccine to come to them in Orange County?

This survey will provide contact information to the Mobile COVID Vaccination team for homebound individuals interested in obtaining a vaccine at home. Once the survey is completed, the Mobile Team will contact individuals to schedule. CLICK HERE

