Need A Grant To Improve The Look Of Your Raleigh Business?

The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners and businesses with improvements, renovations, and/or additions to the interior of their commercial property. DETAILS HERE
Find out:
How to apply | Priority areas | Program brochure | Up-fit Grant FAQ
How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?
- Complete the Building Up-fit Grant pre-application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below)
- Staff will provide an application via email if a pre-applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified.
- Submit application. Applications are accepted only during the quarterly grant cycles listed below.
Learn more about the application process, eligible projects and permits on our FAQ page
