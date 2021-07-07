Business & Economy
Need A Grant To Improve The Look Of Your Raleigh Business?

The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners and businesses with improvements, renovations, and/or additions to the interior of their commercial property. DETAILS HERE

How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?

  1. Complete the Building Up-fit Grant pre-application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below)
  2. Staff will provide an application via email if a pre-applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified.
  3. Submit application. Applications are accepted only during the quarterly grant cycles listed below.

Learn more about the application process, eligible projects and permits on our FAQ page

