The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 22: “Ladies First”

This was a busy week in Black culture. As Black Music Month wraps out, the ladies recap the BET Awards excellence and the Verzuz showdown with Bow Wow & Soulja Boy.  Plus. they undress some celebrities speaking out and some of the backlash they received.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress! Could you be the breadwinner?

Close