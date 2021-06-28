Grandmother Won’t Let Granddaughter In Her House With Ripped Jeans

CLOSE
Check your wardrobe before you show up to this grandmother’s house!!
Once Maedean Wilson-Brewer saw her granddaughter Jayla’s ripped jeans, she refused to let her into the house.
“She gets out of the car, and when she steps around the car, she was looking naked,” said grandmother Maedean Wilson-Brewer.
Jayla told her grandmother that she was going to report the refused entry to her mother.
“She said, ‘I don’t care if you call your mother; she shouldn’t have let you come over here wearing those pants,'” said Jayla.
