National
HomeNational

Grandmother Won’t Let Granddaughter In Her House With Ripped Jeans

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman Lifting Shirt to Show Stomach

Source: Radius Images / Getty

Check your wardrobe before you show up to this grandmother’s house!!

Once Maedean Wilson-Brewer saw her granddaughter Jayla’s ripped jeans, she refused to let her into the house.

“She gets out of the car, and when she steps around the car, she was looking naked,” said grandmother Maedean Wilson-Brewer.

Jayla told her grandmother that she was going to report the refused entry to her mother.

“She said, ‘I don’t care if you call your mother; she shouldn’t have let you come over here wearing those pants,'” said Jayla.

 

 

Big Summer Products List

The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need

29 photos Launch gallery

The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need

Continue reading The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need

The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need

[caption id="attachment_3386384" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Creative Services / creative services[/caption] The sun is shining and you want your skin to shine too. It's golden hour and you want to pack on the glow. And mother nature...well she doesn't let up. The change in seasons means your cabinet is in need of a restock and we know the perfect products that will keep you smooth, smelling good and fresh! From hair removal products to haircare products that will keep your hair hydrated in the warmer months, we've tried every product on this list to give you an honest review of their product power. Our "Confidence" issue is about allowing encouraging you to be your best self, so get ready to spend your coin on products that will keep you looking and feeling your best this summer. Because you feel good when you look good!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Grandma , jeans , Ripped

Videos
Latest
Actress and Social Media Mogul Tabitha Brown Partners…
 5 hours ago
06.28.21
Family Of Quintez Brown Asks Louisville Community To…
 6 hours ago
06.28.21
Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump In Bejeweled Bodysuit…
 18 hours ago
06.27.21
Derek Chauvin Booking Photo
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
13 items
#RIP To The King Of Pop: 13 Michael…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
8 items
Cheeks Of The Week! Megan Thee Stallion Teases…
 5 days ago
06.24.21
Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The…
 5 days ago
06.23.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 5 days ago
06.23.21
14 items
These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The…
 6 days ago
06.24.21
Chris Brown, Once Again, Accused Of Assaulting Woman…
 6 days ago
06.22.21
Close