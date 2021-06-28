Grandmother Won’t Let Granddaughter In Her House With Ripped Jeans

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Check your wardrobe before you show up to this grandmother’s house!!

Once Maedean Wilson-Brewer saw her granddaughter Jayla’s ripped jeans, she refused to let her into the house.

“She gets out of the car, and when she steps around the car, she was looking naked,” said grandmother Maedean Wilson-Brewer.

Jayla told her grandmother that she was going to report the refused entry to her mother.

“She said, ‘I don’t care if you call your mother; she shouldn’t have let you come over here wearing those pants,'” said Jayla.

The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need 29 photos Launch gallery The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need 1. Skincare Source:creative services 1 of 29 2. Black Girl Sunscreen, $15.99 Source:Black Girl Sunscreen 2 of 29 3. Pond's Dark Spot Corrector Clarant B3 Normal to Dry Skin, $12.99 Source:Pond's 3 of 29 4. Nair Bladeless Shave Whipped Crème $8,99 Source:Nair 4 of 29 5. Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Retinol 0.5 Set Source:Mary Kay 5 of 29 6. Blossom and Stone CBD with Moon-Charged Rose Quartz, $35 - $60 Source:Blossom and Stone 6 of 29 7. AbsoluteJOI's Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Source:AbsoluteJOI 7 of 29 8. Body Source:creative services 8 of 29 9. Isa Lazo Body Oil, $126 Source:Isa Lazo 9 of 29 10. The Honey Pot Company, Everyday Herbal-Infused Pantiliners, $8.59 Source:The Honey Pot 10 of 29 11. Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Polish Source:Truly Beauty 11 of 29 12. Spongellé’s Spiritual Detox Buffer, $28 Source:Spongellé 12 of 29 13. Skin Buttr Sample Set, $85.00 Source:Skin Buttr Website 13 of 29 14. Hair Source:creative services 14 of 29 15. African Pride Maximum Hold Edge Styling Wax, $7 Source:African Pride 15 of 29 16. Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10, $31.50 Source:Moremo 16 of 29 17. CREME OF NATURE | Smoothing & Frizz Control Hair Mask Yogurt, $3.99 Source:Creme of Nature 17 of 29 18. Marshay Nicole's Edge Control Source:Marshay Nicole 18 of 29 19. My Black Is Beautiful Blue Ginger Clarifying Shampoo, $11.99 Source:MBIB 19 of 29 20. Aussie Miracle Coils Sulfate-Free Leave-In Stretching Balm with Cocoa Butter, $5.99 Source:Aussie 20 of 29 21. Aussie Miracles Coils Sulfate Free Shampoo, $5.99 Source:Aussie 21 of 29 22. Alwayz Pretti Hair Care Source:Talibah Stewart 22 of 29 23. Makeup Source:creative services 23 of 29 24. Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, $26 Source:Benefit Cosmetics 24 of 29 25. LORAC PRO Loose Setting Powder Source:Lorac 25 of 29 26. Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look of Love in a Palette, $75 Source:Charlotte Tilbury 26 of 29 27. The Lip Bar Playmate LIQUID MATTE, $12.94 Source:The Lip Bar 27 of 29 28. LYS Beauty Secure Skin Gripping Serum Primer, $20 Source:LYS Beauty 28 of 29 29. Black Opal TRUE COLOR Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15, $10.95 Source:Black Opal 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need [caption id="attachment_3386384" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Creative Services / creative services[/caption] The sun is shining and you want your skin to shine too. It's golden hour and you want to pack on the glow. And mother nature...well she doesn't let up. The change in seasons means your cabinet is in need of a restock and we know the perfect products that will keep you smooth, smelling good and fresh! From hair removal products to haircare products that will keep your hair hydrated in the warmer months, we've tried every product on this list to give you an honest review of their product power. Our "Confidence" issue is about allowing encouraging you to be your best self, so get ready to spend your coin on products that will keep you looking and feeling your best this summer. Because you feel good when you look good!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark