Free Summer Meals For NC Kids

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers free summer meals to kids across North Carolina. The program is similar to the School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, except meals are free to all kids that come to a registered summer meals site. The NC Department of Public Instruction manages the program in North Carolina.

Additional food resources can be found by finding your area food bank or food pantry. You can also find information specific to COVID-19 school closures here.

FIND FREE, HEALTHY MEALS FOR KIDS AGE 18 AND UNDER

1. Text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 to receive a text with the three drive-thru or pick up sites with meals for kids closest to you.

2. CLICK HERE to use the map with meal sites across the state.

3. Check your local school district’s website, social media, and other communications for the most up-to-date information. Don’t forget: Contact sites to verify information.

Note: Most site information is only available late May through August.

The NC Department of Public Instruction has created NEW mapping tools for summer meals. The Site Finder Map is designed to help families locate the sites nearest them with free meals for kids.

The Capacity Builder Map is designed to help sponsors (SFSP & SSO) evaluate previous years’ service and plan effectively for the future.

YOU can help us spread the word about free summer meals for kids. Check out this easy-to-use summer meals outreach toolkit for graphics, social media posts, template letters, and more. Why Summer Meals? FREE: Meals are free to children and teens ages 18 and younger who come to a summer meals site.

Meals are free to children and teens ages 18 and younger who come to a summer meals site. SAVE MONEY: Free summer meals will help families save money and stretch their already tight food budgets.

Free summer meals will help families save money and stretch their already tight food budgets. NUTRITIOUS: Food served at summer meal sites follows USDA nutrition guidelines and are paid for by the USDA.

Food served at summer meal sites follows USDA nutrition guidelines and are paid for by the USDA. SAFE: Summer meal sites are safe places for kids and teens to go, such as schools, churches, and community centers.

Summer meal sites are safe places for kids and teens to go, such as schools, churches, and community centers. FUN: Many sites offer educational and recreational activities that kids of all ages can participate in so they can eat, hang out with friends and take part in activities offered.

Many sites offer educational and recreational activities that kids of all ages can participate in so they can eat, hang out with friends and take part in activities offered. NO ID, NO REGISTRATION: Parents don’t need to apply to the program to get a free summer meal for their kids. Children simply need to come to a summer meals site in their community, and enjoy a healthy meal without the hassle of having to fill out an application or enroll in a program. No ID or registration needed.

