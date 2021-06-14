Local
HomeLocal

Local Bus Operator Job Fair!

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
FCBC Community Job Fair

Source: U-Flo / U-Flo

The need for bus and paratransit operators is so critical across the Triangle that six transit agencies are staging one job fair in the hopes of attracting responsible people with good driving records and excellent customer service skills to fulfilling careers in transit.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at GoTriangle’s offices at 4600 Emperor Blvd. in Durham. Masks will be required.

Representatives from Chapel Hill Transit, GoCary, GoDurham, GoRaleigh, GoTriangle and GoWake ACCESS will be on site to interview potential bus and paratransit operators and will be ready that day to offer people jobs. Masks will be required.

Having a Commercial Driver’s License is not required to apply, but those offered employment for bus operator positions will need to obtain a class B CDL Permit with a Passenger Endorsement before starting training.

The agencies prefer that people fill out online applications before attending the event for every agency they are interested in talking with:

  • For Chapel Hill Transit, apply here.
  • For GoCary, apply here.
  • For GoDurham, apply here.
  • For GoRaleigh, apply here.
  • For GoTriangle, apply here.
  • For GoWake ACCESS, apply here.

Because of the bus operator shortage, GoTriangle is having to reduce service on eight routes starting June 14. Chapel Hill Transit also has had to modify schedules on some of its most popular routes, and GoDurham and GoCary are planning service reductions this month as well.

 

2021 Billboard Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Doja Cat, Saweetie And More Bring The Style To The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

9 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: Doja Cat, Saweetie And More Bring The Style To The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: Doja Cat, Saweetie And More Bring The Style To The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Doja Cat, Saweetie And More Bring The Style To The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

[caption id="attachment_3377334" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a plethora of our favorite stars showing off their very best red-carpet fashion moments, and because the Billboard Awards doesn't necessarily have the same pomp and circumstance as other award shows, it gives celebs a chance to really show off their creative fashion senses without the high pressure of high Hollywood glam. Regardless, this year, the girls (and guys) showed up and showed out, setting the tone for a historic night ahead and we're already gushing over some of our favorite looks. From Doja Cat to Saweetie, it's definitely shaping up to be a stylish affair and we can't wait to see who takes the crown as the night's best dressed. Until then, check out the evening's best fashion moments.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

bus , Driver , Job Fair , Transit

Videos
Latest
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee…
 11 hours ago
06.14.21
For Alicia Keys, Skincare And Affirmations Go Hand-In-Hand
 12 hours ago
06.14.21
‘Massa’? Plantation’s Black Overseer Refuses To Apologize For…
 17 hours ago
06.14.21
YOU’RE INVITED: Todd Dulaney’s Taking Over Get Up…
 4 days ago
06.11.21
5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into
 4 days ago
06.11.21
12 items
Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation…
 4 days ago
06.11.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In…
 5 days ago
06.10.21
Lady In Red: RHOA’s Tanya Sam Looked Gorgeous…
 5 days ago
06.10.21
Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For…
 5 days ago
06.09.21
Three Columbus Police Officers Charged with Misconduct During…
 5 days ago
06.09.21
Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox and Monique Heart Will…
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Nike Debuts Their ‘Space Jam’ Collection, New LeBron…
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner…
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…
 7 days ago
06.08.21
Close