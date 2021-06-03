Triangle Restaurant Week Kicks Off Next Week

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Triangle Restaurant Week (June 7-13, 2021) is a week-long celebration of culinary excellence designed to incorporate the premier Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and surrounding area restaurants.

During TRW, participating restaurants offer special three-course menu options and fixed pricing, a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to indulge in the area’s finest cuisine! No reservations, tickets or passes required.

Pricing for the event is $15 for a 3-course lunch, and $20,$25, $30 or $35 for a 3-course dinner. Price is for each person and does not include beverages, tax or gratuity. Details here.

