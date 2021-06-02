Local
Durham County Sheriff’s Office Job Fair

Raleigh Police Meet and Greet

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Raleigh

 

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a job fair on Thursday specifically for detention officer positions.

Vacancy are mainly from retirements but also with this being a challenging year in law enforcement due to COVID-19.

Detention officer positions will carry a base salary of $36,000 a year. That amount can grow if you’re military, a college graduate and once you complete academy work.

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they have 42 vacancies, the highest number he’s seen.

Read more at  WRAL.com

Durham County Sheriff's Office Job Fair  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Close