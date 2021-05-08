Free Vaccination Clinic At Solid Rock Ministries In Garner

Raleigh-Apex NAACP will co-host and partner with Wake County to offer a tested, safe, and effective COVID-19 Moderna vaccination to individuals age 18 and older. All individuals who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot should complete and submit this form no later than Tuesday, April 22, 2021 at Midnight. REGISTER HERE.

We will be following CDC protocols for everyone. Please learn more here:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html

Location: Solid Rock Ministry International, 401 Creech Rd, Garner, NC 27529

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, more than 70,000 people volunteered in clinical trials that showed the vaccines were safe and 95% effective—with no serious safety concerns. There are possible temporary reactions like a sore arm, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two.

The second vaccination is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9th (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM). You will be scheduled for a second vaccine appointment right after the first vaccine is completed. If that date will not work for you Wake County will coordinate with you for a better date and time.

For facts about the COVID-19 Vaccines visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html.

If you have any questions or don’t have an email address and would like to register, please call the Raleigh-Apex NAACP office at (919) 662-5006 for further assistance.

HOSTING PARTNERS:

A Collaboration between Raleigh-Apex NAACP, Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Phi Alpha, Chums, Inc., Activate Good, Raleigh Village East, Deiter Mediation, NC Department of Health and Human Services, and Wake County