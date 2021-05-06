Get Free, Walk-In COVID Vaccines At Durham Health Department

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Beginning Monday, May 3, at 9:00AM, the Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) will open its vaccination clinic for walk-in appointments Monday-Friday until further notice. Walk-in hours will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 9:00AM-4:00PM, and Tuesdays 9:00AM-6:00PM. Walk-in vaccinations will be available for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) first and second doses for all people ages 16 and older. The choice of vaccine will depend on supply, though Pfizer will be made available for all people under age 18.

Appointments will also continue to be available to schedule in advance by calling 919-560-HELP (4357).

“By offering walk-ins every day our clinic is open, it is now easier than ever for the community to get vaccinated at a time that works best for them,” said DCoDPH Health Director Rod Jenkins. “This is a critical next step in ensuring we get vaccines to all of Durham.”

May 3 will also be DCoDPH’s first day resuming J&J vaccinations following a recent pause recommended by the CDC as it conducted a thorough safety review of this vaccine. Moderna and/or Pfizer vaccines will also be provided as alternatives on all days J&J is offered.

Arriving to be vaccinated:

All individuals interested in receiving a walk-in vaccination are encouraged to complete registration forms in advance in order to save time on the day of their vaccination. First- and second-dose registration forms are available on the DCoDPH website.

Individuals in need of second-dose walk-in vaccinations are required to bring their vaccination card and should aim to arrive 21 days following their first dose of Pfizer or 28 days following their first dose of Moderna. A grace period of up to 4 days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose will still be accepted. If it is not possible to arrive in the recommended interval for the second-dose vaccination, COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. Individuals are not required to have received their first dose at DCoDPH in order to receive their second dose at DCoDPH.

The DCoDPH vaccination clinic is located on the second floor of the Durham County Health and Human Services Building, 414 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701. Visitors should park in the public parking lot and stop at the outdoor screening station to be screened for COVID-19 before entering the building. The second floor is accessible by stairs or elevator.

For more information on vaccine scheduling at DCoDPH, visit dcopublichealth.org/COVIDvaccineappointments.

