“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Honors National Teacher’s Appreciation Week

| 05.05.21
Aldine ISD & Majic 102.1

Source: Aldine ISD / Aldine ISD – Approved Image

Listen in as we talk with DPS teacher Ms. Santiago about being a great teacher and what we as parents can do to help them be successful in educating our kids.

Princesa Santiago, or as students call her Ms. Santiago has worked as the 7th grade ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher at Neal Middle School for almost 3yrs.
“Teaching has always been my life dream and Durham Public Schools has helped me in the last 2 and a half years to begin and really grow in my profession.”
Show your teacher how much you appreciate them this week … click below to see some great ideas and freebies for the teachers:
*  … more Freebies

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

TO OUR TEACHERS…..  THANK YOU!!!

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Honors National Teacher’s Appreciation Week  was originally published on thelightnc.com

